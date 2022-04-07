Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 399 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2,493.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 799.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 110,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,151. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.