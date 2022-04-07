Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 25,738 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

