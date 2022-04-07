Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.97. 65,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,135. The company has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.38 and its 200 day moving average is $349.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

