Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 269,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NYSE BB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,405. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

