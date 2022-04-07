Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.22. 87,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

