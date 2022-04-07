Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 132,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.