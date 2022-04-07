Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

HDB stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

