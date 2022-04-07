Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 799,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW remained flat at $$33.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,151. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.