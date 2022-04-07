Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter.

KEP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

