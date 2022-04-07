Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

FALN opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

