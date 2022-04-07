Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,116. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.