Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 111,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 161.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter.

EWC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 131,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

