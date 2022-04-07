Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 456,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

