Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

