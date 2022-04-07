Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $192,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $286.96 on Monday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $207.83 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.64 and a 200 day moving average of $352.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

