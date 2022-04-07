Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $286.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

