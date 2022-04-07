Atreca’s (BCEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atreca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

