Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BCI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,450. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

