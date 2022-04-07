Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,536 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 585,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Edison International stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.69. 1,614,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,509. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

