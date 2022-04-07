Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,935 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,244,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 33,536,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,962,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.