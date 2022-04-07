Augustine Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.12. 9,536,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,372,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

