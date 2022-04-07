Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.42.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

