Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.77. 1,391,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,386. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.15.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

