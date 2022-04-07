Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $161,529.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.06 or 0.07403846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.64 or 1.00099549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

