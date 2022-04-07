AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $259.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.06.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $254.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

