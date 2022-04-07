AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.06.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $254.95 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

