Avestar Capital LLC Buys 356 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after buying an additional 178,365 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $320.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.11.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

