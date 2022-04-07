Avestar Capital LLC Has $438,000 Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $192,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.