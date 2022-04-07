Avestar Capital LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

