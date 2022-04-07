Avestar Capital LLC Has $561,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,248,000 after purchasing an additional 97,243 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of ABBV opened at $168.91 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $169.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $298.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

