Avestar Capital LLC Invests $680,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.