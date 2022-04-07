Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 442,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $114,411,000 after purchasing an additional 161,006 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,314,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

