Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Repligen by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Repligen by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $177.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

