Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $19.26. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 9,768 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $106,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $609,741. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.