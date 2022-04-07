Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $245.02 and last traded at $255.15. Approximately 443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,192,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.53.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,913,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

