Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 786,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,472. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.