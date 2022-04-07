Axel Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 6.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $12.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $643.97. 2,864,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,680. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $713.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,144.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.