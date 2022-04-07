AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZEK by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

