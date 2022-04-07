AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AZEK traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 14761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

In other AZEK news, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

