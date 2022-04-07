B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.51).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

