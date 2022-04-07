B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $67.74

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.74, but opened at $61.51. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,351,355 shares of company stock worth $12,596,152. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

