B. Riley Weighs in on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

