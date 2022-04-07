Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.27

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.27 and last traded at C$143.35, with a volume of 827885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$146.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$140.30. The company has a market cap of C$96.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8099996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

