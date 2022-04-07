BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKU traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,313. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

