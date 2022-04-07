Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Baozun by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.