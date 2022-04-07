Barclays Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $150.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.80.

ALLE opened at $106.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after buying an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

