Barclays Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $6.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.
AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.
NYSE:AXL opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.19 million, a P/E ratio of 228.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
