Barclays Lowers Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 720

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.44) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.77) to GBX 715 ($9.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 650.80 ($8.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

