Barclays Lowers Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 720

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.44) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.77) to GBX 715 ($9.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 650.80 ($8.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

