Barclays Lowers NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 320

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.97).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 210.70 ($2.76) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The stock has a market cap of £22.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.63.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

