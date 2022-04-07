Barclays Lowers Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €129.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

